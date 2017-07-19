Chipotle to reopen Virginia restaurant where customers fell ill

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG -0.8% ) says it is reopening its Virginia restaurant that was closed for two days following reports that several customers became ill with suspected norovirus.

"While the restaurant was closed, multiple teams performed complete sanitization of all surfaces," CEO Steve Ellis says.

It's highly possible the incident was an isolated one, a blip that does not reflect the return of systemic problems in CMG's supply chain, but it gives customers a reason to second-guess the safety of dining at the restaurants, Bloomberg's Sarah Halzack writes.