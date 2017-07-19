Daré now majority owner of Cerulean after completing stock transactions; Cerulean up 24%

Cerulean Pharma (CERU +23.6% ) and Daré Bioscience Operations have completed the stock transactions stipulated in their March 2017 agreement. Daré stockholders are now the majority owners of Cerulean, with a 51% stake.

The combined firm will do business as Daré Bioscience, Inc. starting tomorrow. It will also execute a 1:10 reverse split of its common stock tomorrow.

The new stock symbol will be "DARE."

