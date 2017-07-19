Tencent +3.7% as WeChat could benefit from WhatsApp's China hurdles

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is up 3.7% on OTC markets and closed up 3.9% to its all-time high in high-volume Hong Kong trading amid expectations that its WeChat could benefit from a partial block that China is putting on WhatsApp (FB +1.5%).

A partial blockage of WhatsApp would mean censorship touching the only major Facebook product that wasn't already banned in China (along with other international messaging apps).

A boost in censorship in China is being linked to the death of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, amid concerns the government wants to block commemorations.

Tencent and Fubon Financial Holding are also establishing a joint insurance venture in Shenzhen, Nikkei notes.

