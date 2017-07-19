SAIC wins $621M U.S. Central Command task order

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Systems Integration and Management Center awarded Science Applications International (SAIC +1.7% ) the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Command, Control, Communications, and Computers Enterprise Support (C4ES) task order worth approximately $621M.

SAIC will provide information technology support services to the J6 Directorate, including network operations and maintenance; telephony, cable and communications infrastructure systems and server maintenance; helpdesk and desktop support; audio/visual and wireless technology; executive communications support; IT training; software and network engineering; defensive cyber operations; enterprise architecture; inventory management; knowledge management; and surge support.

"SAIC has provided mission-enabling services to USCENTCOM’s J6 Directorate and the command for nearly a decade and we are proud to continue our support for seven more years. We remain committed to providing mission-critical IT services to the directorate's end users and we look forward to continuing to work closely with USCENTCOM to support our warfighters," said Mark Escobar, senior vice president and general manager of the National Security Customer Group.

Press Release