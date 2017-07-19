Better days ahead for CSX, analyst says in keeping the faith

CSX (CSX -6.3% ) plunges more than 6% despite beating Q2 earnings forecasts, but Barclays analyst Brandon Oglenski says investors may be overreacting even though the Q2 beat really was a miss.

CSX reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.64, but after accounting for $58M in liquidated damages, a $55M property judgement and $10M of impairments, Oglenski thinks the quarter shakes out closer to $0.57.

"Nonetheless, margin expansion is evident and we expect momentum in cost reduction as the company progresses toward a 'precision railroad' model, driving significant long-term value from current levels," the analyst writes.

"Given clear improvement in margins and our confidence in material cost reduction opportunities looking forward, we continue to model nearly $4 in earnings for CSX by 2020, or 73% above our current year forecast," Oglenski says.