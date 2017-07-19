House bill would exempt self-driving cars from existing auto safety standards

A U.S. House panel approves a sweeping proposal to allow automakers to deploy as many as 100K self-driving vehicles without meeting existing auto safety standards and bar states from imposing rules on driverless cars.

The measure, which would be the first significant federal legislation aimed at speeding self-driving cars to market, would require automakers to submit safety assessment reports to U.S. regulators but would not require pre-market approval of advanced vehicle technologies.

GM, Ford (NYSE:F), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and others have been lobbying Congress to override rules under consideration in California and elsewhere that could limit self-driving vehicle deployment.