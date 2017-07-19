IBM announces opening of four new data centers

IBM (NYSE:IBM) announces the opening of four new data centers, bringing the company total to nearly 60 in 19 countries.

The data centers include two in London, one in Sydney, and one in San Jose, California.

In 2016, IBM expressed a desire to triple its cloud data center capacity in the UK. The two new centers bring the regional total up to five.

IBM has become more reliant on cloud revenues as other core businesses decline.

