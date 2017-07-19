Vertex shares still have headroom - WSJ

The Wall Street Journal reports that the rally in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +21% ) is far from over, saying analysts' projections are high, but not unrealistic, despite an average expectation of almost $6B in revenue by 2022, about 2.5x this year's forecast of $2.2B.

The company's legacy cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs only treat ~half of CF sufferers. The triplet therapy, expected to be approved in 2020, will expand the treatable population to 90%.

Another upside benefit from the positive data may be improved patient adherence to treatment regimens. For example, slower-than-expected refills of Orkambi (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) have constrained financial results in the past.

CF patients will need treatment on an ongoing basis which should produce robust and consistent sales and cash flow.