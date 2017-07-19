Marina Biotech up 11% on SMARTICLES license deal

Thinly traded nano cap Marina Biotech (MRNA +10.6% ) perks up after the company announced that it has out-licensed its SMARTICLES platform for the delivery of antisense DNA therapeutics to Oncotelic, a first for the company.

Under the terms of the deal, Oncotelic will invest $250K in Marina via the purchase of common stock at $0.51/share. Subject to conditions, Marina may receive a commercial license fee via the sale of $500K of common shares to Oncotelic, in addition to sales-based milestones. Total potential sales milestones are capped at $90M. Additional financial terms are not disclosed.

Previously: Marina Bio inks SMARTICLES license agreement with unnamed company, up to $90M in milestones (Feb. 7)