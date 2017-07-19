Taseko Mines wins B.C. approval to begin work at New Prosperity site

Taseko Mines (TGB +2.2% ) is up sharply after British Columbia's provincial government issues a work permit authorizing exploration at the site of the proposed New Prosperity copper-gold mining project, which twice has failed to obtain necessary federal approvals to proceed.

First Nations leaders harshly criticized the permit, saying B.C. "disregarded the immense record showing the importance of this area for our culture and approved extensive ground disturbance for a mine that cannot lawfully be built.”

TGB claims New Prosperity will create $12.7B of provincial GDP and increase provincial revenues by more than $4B and federal revenues by at least $12B during its life.