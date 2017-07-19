Neurotrope's mid-stage data on Alzheimer's candidate underwhelms investors; shares down 17%

Thinly traded nano cap Neurotrope (NTRP -17.2% ) slumps on almost triple normal volume, albeit on only 202K shares, in response to its announcement of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing bryostatin-1 in patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease (AD). The data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in London.

The 13-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluated the safety, tolerability and efficacy of two doses (20 µg and 40 µg) of bryostatin-1 in 147 AD patients.

Improvements in a scale called Severe Impairment Battery (SIB), the primary cognitive endpoint, were observed in the 20 µg arm but not in the 40 µg arm. In addition, patients treated with the higher dose had a higher dropout rate with a higher incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events.

The company says the lack of signal at the 40 µg dose was not unexpected since the downregulation phase appears to override the initial activation phase, thereby dampening the desired clinical effect.

Bryostatin, an activator of an enzyme called protein kinase (PKC), was originally developed as a cancer chemotherapeutic. It is being evaluated as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease by Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute, the licensor to Neurotrope.

