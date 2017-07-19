AVX Corporation to acquire the Transportation, Sensing, & Control Division of TT Electronics PLC

AVX Corporation (AVX +4.6% ) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Transportation, Sensing & Control division from the UK company, TT Electronics PLC (OTC:TTGPF) for ~$155.5M in cash.

John Sarvis, President and Chief Executive Officer of AVX Corporation, stated, "The addition of TS&C expands AVX's product offering to include sensors, LED lighting and control modules. TS&C, trading as AB Electronik, is a premier brand that we are proud to add to the AVX Group. They are well recognized in the areas of sensing and controls offering a broad range to the automotive market. The combination of AVX and TS&C offers exciting growth potential for the years ahead."

