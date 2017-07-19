Signature Bank lower after taxi medallion writedown; Cap One on watch

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in Q2 wrote down each of its NYC taxi medallion loans to a value of about $358K, a hit of about $18M or $0.31 per share (excluding the writedown, EPS of $2.21 met expectations).

The bank's exposure is now $324.5M, or 80 basis points of assets.

A bull on the stock, Jefferies' Casey Haire says this is only a step to eliminate the overhang. A further writedown to $250K each would hit tangible book value by another 1.5%.

At its worst level post-earnings, the stock was down nearly 5% . It's off just 1.8% at the moment.

Betsy Graseck worries about the read-through for Capital One (COF -0.4% ), and suggests a similar markdown (40%) by that lender would hit Q2 EPS by $0.33, or 18% of analyst estimates. Graseck cautions that she doesn't have any special insight into Cap One's taxi medallion loan portfolio, and this is just back-of-the-envelope stuff. Capital One reports tomorrow after the close.

Analyst comments via Bloomberg

