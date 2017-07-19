Reuters: DoJ expected to drop $3M Harley-Davidson emissions penalty

The Justice Department is expected to drop a requirement that Harley-Davidson (HOG -0.1% ) spend $3M to reduce air pollution as part of a settlement the Obama administration reached last August, Reuters reports.

HOG agreed last year to pay a $12M civil fine as part of a federal court consent decree, plus $3M to the American Lung Association toward retrofitting or replacing wood-burning appliances with cleaner stoves; a revised consent decree would need to be approved by a federal judge.

The anticipated reversal would mark the first time the Trump administration has rejected part of an Obama DoJ vehicle emissions settlement; last month, U.S. Attorney General Sessions barred legal settlements in federal cases that include donating funds to community organizations or other third-party groups, rather than paying those directly harmed by the wrongdoing or involved in the cases.