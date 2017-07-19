CSG International expands and extends relationship with Charter four more years

CSG Systems International (CSGS) will expand and extend its agreement with Charter Communications (CHTR +0.5% ) through December 31, 2021.

Under the new contract, CSG will continue to provide a comprehensive set of customer care and billing solutions. In addition, Charter will deploy CSG Workforce Express for field service management, scheduling, dispatch, automation and mobile technician support.

“CSG is proud of earning the right to broadly serve Charter as they deliver an exceptional customer experience with every single Spectrum interaction,” said Brian Shepherd, president of Broadband, Cable and Satellite for CSG International. “CSG’s people, products and investments are focused on enabling companies like Charter to deliver innovative products and services and a personalized and relevant customer experience. We have an unwavering commitment to help our clients not only compete, but thrive in this fiercely competitive and dynamic marketplace.”

