Enterprise Products wins appeal of Energy Transfer's $535M verdict

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +0.5% ) wins a reversal of a $535M judgment against it in a ruling today from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The appeal stems from a 2014 Dallas jury verdict in a lawsuit filed by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP +0.7% ) over a proposed pipeline project, but EPD canceled the agreement due to a lack of customer support and instead teamed with Encana on a more profitable deal for a similar pipeline; ETP sued in 2012, alleging EPD violated a binding deal and won the favorable court ruling in 2014.

EPD won the day with its argument that definitive agreements were never executed and board approval was never obtained.