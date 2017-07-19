Plains All American plans Sunrise pipeline expansion

Plains All American (PAA -0.7% ) says it received sufficient commitment from shippers to expand its Sunrise pipeline in Texas by 180 miles, adding 120K bbl/day in capacity to move volume from the Delaware Basin to the Cushing, Okla., storage hub.

PAA has been busy this year expanding its systems in the Permian Basin; YTD, it has bought the Alpha Crude Connector pipeline gathering and storage system from Concho Resources, and has announced plans to expand its existing BridgeTex and Cactus pipeline systems that connect west Texas to the Gulf Coast..

PAA expects the planned Sunrise additions to be in use by mid-2019, pending regulatory approval.