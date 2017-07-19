Bank CEOs not necessarily in agreement with Jamie Dimon on D.C.

"I just spent time in Washington last week and left very encouraged by the open and productive dialogue that is taking place,” says U.S. Bancorp (USB +0.8% ) CEO Andrew Cecere on the company's post-earnings conference call.

His remarks are in stark contrast to those last week of Jamie Dimon, who used his bank's earnings call to get out his soapbox.

Also speaking today on an earnings call, Morgan Stanley's James Gorman sounded a lot more like Cecere than Dimon.