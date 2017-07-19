PetIQ readies IPO

Eagle, ID-based PetIQ (Pending:PETQ) is set for its IPO of ~5.7M shares of Class A common stock at $14 - 16.

The company manufactures and distributes veterinarian-grade prescription medications, OTC flea & tick preventatives and health/wellness products for dogs and cats. It says that it was the pioneer in building the retail channel for pet products that were previously available only through vet clinics. It adds that pet owners can purchase its distributed wares from retailers at a 20 - 30% discount from the prices paid at vet clinics.

2016 Financials ($M): Net Sales: 200.2 (-2.7%); Net Loss: (3.4) (-151.7%); Cash Flow Ops: (0.9) (+85.6%).