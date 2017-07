Co-Diagnostics (CODX -0.6% ) did not get off to the start it was looking for. Shares are down over 18% from the IPO price of $6. Trading commenced July 12.

The Bountiful, UT-based molecular diagnostics firm makes and sells reagents used in molecular testing as well as OEM equipment. Its low-cost system can perform tests for tuberculosis, Zika, hepatitis B & C, malaria, dengue and HIV.

2016 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 1.7 (-14.7%); Net Loss: (1.9) (+5.0%); Cash Flow Ops: (1.3) (+13.3%).