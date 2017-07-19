Jones Energy says Q2 production exceeded high end of guidance

Jones Energy (JONE +3.6% ) is higher after reporting Q2 production that exceeded the high end of company guidance.

Jones expects Q2 production of 23.8K boe/day, or 2.17M boe, ~10% above the top end of prior guidance of 20.7K-21.7K boe/day, and believes it remains on pace to achieve FY 2017 production guidance of 20.7K-23K boe/day.

Jones says its first Meramec well achieved in the top 10% of Merge wells, reaching a peak rate of 650 boe/day, and says it deployed its second Merge rig as planned on July 1 and continues to anticipate adding a third rig by year-end