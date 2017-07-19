Visa added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush, citing Visa Europe synergies

Visa (V +0.6% ) is higher, perhaps helped by a favorable review at Wedbush, which adds the stock to the firm’s Best Ideas List with an Outperform rating and $110 price target on the view that the company’s revenue and cost synergy estimates from the Visa Europe acquisition are too conservative.

Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri says Visa’s recent investor day suggests the Visa Europe integration is ahead of schedule, and transaction yield in Europe has been higher than expected.

Katri sees plenty more reasons to like Visa's long-term growth outlook, including the ongoing conversion of cash/check transactions to electronic payments - with only 40% global penetration so far - transactions shifting away from physical cards to digital, and expansion into new segments.