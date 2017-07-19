Record revenues boost T-Mobile to substantial Q2 beat

T-Mobile (TMUS +0.9% ) looks to have blown out Q2 estimates on the high side with Q2 earnings boosted by record service revenues and EBITDA.

Shares were halted for news and will resume trading after hours at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The company added 1.3M total net subscribers, of which branded postpaid net adds were 817,000 and postpaid phone net adds were 786,000. The last number means the company expects to capture more than 100% of industry growth.

Branded postpaid phone churn dropped 17 basis points Y/Y to a record low 1.10%.

Net income rose 158% to $581M. EBITDA rose 19% to $3B, topping expectations for $2.74B.

Net cash from operations was $1.8B; free cash flow came to $482M.

Earnings call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

