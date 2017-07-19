Qualcomm beats Q2 estimates, expects continued royalty damage from Apple

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) reports Q3 results with beats on revenue and EPS but omits some metrics and expects royalty payments to continue suffering from the company's legal battle with Apple.

Segment revenues: QCT: $4.1B, up 5% on the year and 10% on the quarter; QTL: $1.2B, down 42% on the year and 48% on the quarter.

Qualcomm has stripped several metrics from the QTL revenue reporting and from the guidance estimates because of the royalty payment withholding from Apple and its contract manufacturers, which Qualcomm doesn’t expect to end soon.

Stripped metrics include total reported device sales, device shipment estimates, and average selling prices.

Cash: Qualcomm ended the quarter with $37.8B in cash and equivalents.

NXP acquisition update: Qualcomm still hopes to close out the deal this year subject to regulatory approvals.

Q4 guidance: Qualcomm expects EPS between $0.75 and $0.85 compared to the $0.91 consensus. Revenue estimated between $5.4B and $6.2B compared to $5.26B consensus.

Press Release

Qualcomm shares are down 3.03% aftermarket.



Previously: Qualcomm beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 19)