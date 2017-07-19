Aerie Pharma's eye drop Roclatan safe in 12-month study

Results from the 12-month Mercury 1 study demonstrated that Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) was safe over an extended time frame in glaucoma patients. The results were consistent with what was observed in the 90-day efficacy period. No new adverse events developed following day 90.

The data will be included in the company's global regulatory applications. The FDA submission should be made in H1 2018.

Management will host a conference call today at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the results.

Shares are off a fraction after hours.

