T-Mobile resumes up 3.8% after healthy Q2 beat, strong guidance

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has resumed trading after its 4 p.m. halt, up 3.8% , as it starts its earnings call after blowing out estimates for its second quarter.

The company's boosting full-year guidance on branded postpaid net adds, to the range of 3M-3.6M from a previous 2.8M-3.5M. It's also raising guidance or EBITDA, to $10.5B-$10.9B from a previous $10.4B-$10.8B (and vs. consensus for $10.5B).

Leasing revenues for 2017 are now forecast at $0.85B-$0.95B, up from previous $0.8B-$0.9B.

It's maintaining guidance on $4.8B-$5.1B for cash purchases of property and equipment and expects to land on the high side there.

Three-year compound annual growth rate for cash from operations is still expected at 15-18%, and for free cash flow at 45-48%.

