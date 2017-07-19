The Information: Uber will raise wages, close pay gaps

The Information reports that Uber (Private:UBER) will increase employee compensation and will raise the equity award values for some workers.

The raises will close pay gaps between men and women and white and non-white staffers based on the job level, tenure, and geographic location.

Uber was investigated for a culture of sexual harassment that resulted in a report from former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Uber wants to retain employees nervous about the scandals and the nearly empty C-suite at the company.

