Kinder Morgan pledges 60% dividend hike next year, rising to $1/share in '19

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +3.7% AH after announcing plans for an $0.80/share dividend for 2018, a 60% increase, beginning with next year's Q1, and rising to $1.00/share in 2019 and $1.25 in 2020.

For the rest of this year, KMI expects to declare dividends of $0.50/share and use cash in excess of dividend payments to fully fund growth investments.

Also in its Q2 report, KMI announces a $2B share buyback program, representing ~5% of current market cap.

As a result of the IPO of Canadian assets, KMI now expects to end the year with a net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio of ~5.2x, growth capital investment of $3.1B and distributable cash flow less than 1% below budget.

Current project backlog is $12.2B, up from $11.7B at the end of Q1.