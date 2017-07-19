Emergent Bio buys anthrax biologic raxibacumab from Glaxo for up to $96M

Emergent Biosystems (NYSE:EBS) inks an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) to acquire raxibacumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody for the treatment and prevention of inhaled anthrax, for $76M in upfront cash and up to $20M in milestones.

EBS will also assume responsibility for a multiyear contract with BARDA to supply the product to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile. The value of the contract is ~$130M. It will transfer manufacturing to its Baltimore, MD facilities sometime in 2020.

Shares are off a fraction after hours on light volume.