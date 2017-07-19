Theravance and Mylan's revefenacin safe in late-stage COPD study

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and development partner Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) announce positive safety results from a 12-month Phase 3 clinical trial assessing revefenacin in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The results showed low rates of adverse events and serious adverse events for both doses of revefenacin compared to tiotropium (Boehringer Ingelheim's Spiriva). Positive efficacy data were reported previously.

Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), is a once-daily nebulized bronchodilator. Currently, there are no approved nebulized LAMAs in the U.S. for COPD.

The safety data will be included in the U.S. marketing application, expected in Q4.

Theravance is up a fraction and Mylan is up 1% after hours.

