PTC reports Q3 subscription bookings down, issues weak guidance; shares down 12%

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reports Q3 earnings with a revenue beat and in-line EPS but licensing and subscription bookings weren’t as rosy.

Licensing and subscription bookings were $90M, down 14% on the prior year’s quarter due to “sales execution issues” in Japan. Subscription bookings were 64% of total bookings, a bit below expectations.

Software revenue was $248M, up 4% on the year, with 87% coming from recurring revenue streams.

Cash: OCF was $74M and FCF was $69M. PTC ended the quarter with $311M in cash and equivalents with $712M in total debt.

Q4 guidance: revenue expected between $303M and $308M, below the $308.99 consensus, and EPS between $0.33 and $0.38, which beats $0.37 consensus on the high end.

FY17 guidance: revenue expected between $1.16B and $1.17B, which matches consensus on the high end. EPS estimated between $1.17 and $1.22 compared to $1.20 consensus.

PTC shares are down 12.17% aftermarket.

