Big three stock indices all cruise to record highs

The Dow joins the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in closing at new all-time highs, sparked by higher oil prices and strong corporate earnings reports.

For the Nasdaq, it was the ninth consecutive gain, marking its longest winning streak in two years, as the tech sector (+0.6%) also rose for the ninth straight session even as the group only finished in-line with the broader market.

“We’ve seen quite a strong earnings period, not just in the U.S. but in Europe and emerging markets,” says Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Hambros.

The energy space (+1.4%) topped today's leaderboard, as U.S. crude oil climbed 1.5% to $47.31/bbl following a better than expected EIA inventory report.

The S&P health care sector added 0.8% and the Nasdaq biotech index jumped 1.5%, shaking off the failure of Senate Republicans to replace the Affordable Care Act; Vertex Pharma soared 21% to an all-time high after announcing positive clinical trial results for three of its newest cystic fibrosis drugs.

Financials (+0.1%) struggled to stay in the green despite relatively upbeat earnings from Morgan Stanley and US Bancorp.

U.S. Treasurys finished relatively flat ahead of policy statements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank; the benchmark 10-year yield added a basis point to 2.27%.