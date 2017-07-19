Moody's boosts senior secured rating on AMC Networks

Moody's has given a Ba3 rating to a proposed $500M debt issuance from AMC Networks (AMCX +4% ), and a Baa2 rating to its new secured bank debt refinancing.

Its outlook on the company is stable.

The $500M notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis, subordinated to the company's senior secure credit facility.

That senior secured facility consists of a $500M revolving credit facility and a $750M term loan A.

"Since the new debt issuance is leverage neutral this transaction doesn't impact the company's Ba2 CFR or Ba2-PD probability of default rating," Moody's says. "However, due to the expected shift between secured and unsecured debt within AMC's capital structure, the potential additional loss absorption cushion for the secured debt provided by these new notes lifts the company's senior secured rating up one notch to Baa2 from Baa3."