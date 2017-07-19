GM wins in first legal trial over updated ignition switch

General Motors (NYSE:GM) was cleared today by a federal jury in New York that said GM was not to blame for a crash of an Arizona man who alleged that his accident was caused by an updated version of the company's ignition switch that did not adequately fix the flaws of a previous model.

An earlier version of the switch had been linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths, but GM settled the last case involving that switch last September after paying ~$2.5B in related criminal and civil penalties, settlements and legal fees.

Despite the lack of evidence linking the switch flaw to the crash, the Arizona man’s lawsuit was chosen for one of six trial cases to guide the parties in resolving similar cases; ~230 individual cases are pending with the court over the new switch model.