AMC drops as Barclays downgrades on China risks

AMC Entertainment closed down 1.2% today after a downgrade to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays.

Analyst Kannan Venkateshwar says the company faces a risk in China's blocking of bank funds for AMC parent Dalian Wanda, and it's tough to defend the stock without visibility into that issue.

Also, as part of its merger with Carmike Cinemas (NASDAQ:CKEC), AMC will need to divest shares in ad firm National CineMedia (NCMI +6% ) in a short time frame: to a 4.99% stake from about 17% today through 2019, which could expose it to price risk in NCMI.

There's few positive catalysts ahead, which puts a ceiling on upside, though downside may be limited after a recent decline (AMC is down 34.7% in the past three months; NCMI is down 40.6% in that same time frame).

Venkateshwar reduced the firm's price target on AMC to $25 from $31, still 26% upside from today's lower price.