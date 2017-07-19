Bunge to cut costs, restructure in response to weak ag markets

Bunge (NYSE:BG) -3.4% AH after saying it expects "modestly profitable" Q2 earnings but below the low end of the range of analyst estimates, primarily driven by challenging global agribusiness market conditions.

In response to the tough conditions, BG says it plans to reduce 2018 capex to $650M from a previously announced $750M and cut overhead costs by ~$250M by 2019 while restructuring its global operations.

BG says Q2 market conditions were "driven by unprecedented farmer retention in South America, which pressured margins throughout the chain," but increased farmer pricing early in July and continued strong demand should bring "much improved" agribusiness conditions in H2.