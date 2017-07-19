Alcoa slides after tightening full-year EBITDA guidance

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.6% AH despite beating Q2 earnings estimates, maintaining solid profitability despite lower alumina pricing.

But AA tightens its outlook for FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA to $2.1B-$2.2B from an earlier $2.1B-$2.3B, and now expects negative $50M in net performance for the full year, citing higher input costs driven by strength in the global aluminum market.

For Q2, adjusted EBITDA totaled $483M, down 9% Q/Q, mainly due to lower alumina prices, which rebounded late in the quarter.

AA raises its 2017 forecast for global aluminum demand growth to 4.75%-5.25%, up from a prior outlook of 4.5%-5%.