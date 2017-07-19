Negative signals from U.S.-China economic talks send steel stocks higher

Steel stocks rose across the board today as U.S. and Chinese officials concluded contentious economic talks amid U.S. demands for a "more fair" trading relationship with China.

The Chinese delegation's leader left following the meeting in Washington without speaking to reporters, and the two sides did not issue a joint statement or action plan following the meeting, a significant departure from past years.

Investors interpreted the negative signals from the talks as making it more likely that the Trump administration would move forward with broad steel tariffs or quotas, sending steelmakers' shares soaring.