As IPO waits, Univision reportedly hearing bidders including Malone

With an IPO process on hold, Univision (Pending:UVN) is fielding interest from potential bidders that include cable mogul John Malone, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Malone and Liberty Media (FWONA +0.5% ) chief Greg Maffei met with Univision backers Haim Saban and Jonathan Nelson at the Sun Valley media conference, according to the report, though the sides were far apart on valuation.

Univision had gone private for $13.7B in 2007 by a number of investors including Saban Capital Group, and is owned by several private-equity firms today. It's been mulling an IPO since 2015 amid a rocky market for media stocks.