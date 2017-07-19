TPG RE prices IPO at $20/share

TPG RE Finance Trust (Pending:TRTX) has priced an initial public offering at $20/share, the low side of its $20-$21 range.

Shares are set to begin trading on NYSE tomorrow with the offering closing next Tuesday.

The REIT is offering 11M shares, meaning a $220M raise and a billion-plus market cap. It's managed by an affiliate of TPG Global.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 1.65M shares at the IPO price

Joint book-runners are BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Securities.