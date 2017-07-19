CSX warns shippers of growing pains as it tightens rail schedules

CSX is warning some shippers to expect "bumps in the road," including additional days of transit times, as it implements a plan to tighten schedules, company executives said in today's earnings conference call.

CEO Hunter Harrison defended the changes he is making, saying short-term disruptions eventually will pay off with a better-run railroad and more predictable delivery times.

“There’s going to be a little pain and suffering," Harrison said. “I don’t know how, frankly, how to get there without some bumps in the road.”

The earnings call came a day after CSX reported Q2 earnings that rose 15% Y/Y and beat analyst expectations on an 8% uptick in revenue; shares fell 5% in today's trade.

Cowen released a survey that found 24% of rail customers rated CSX service as “poor,” while no other rail had a “poor” rating from more than 6% of shippers; the firm says CSX’s scores likely were hurt by a scaling back in shipping offerings rather than poor quality of service.