Cellectis' Calyxt prices IPO at $8, bottom of reduced price range

Cellectis (CLLS -3.3% ) and Calyxt (Pending:CLXT) have priced Calyxt's initial public offering at $8/share, well below a previously expected range of $15-$18.

The company trimmed the range to $8-$10 earlier. The offering was upsized by nearly a million shares, to 7M, meaning a raise of $56M. Shares should begin trading on Nasdaq under the CLXT symbol tomorrow.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.05M shares at the IPO price.

After the offering, Cellectis will own about 83.1% of Calyxt's outstanding shares (79.9% if the greenshoe option is fully exercised).

Joint book-runners are Citigroup, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities.