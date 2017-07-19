L-3 Technologies' Strianese to retire as CEO, Kubasik to take over

L-3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) says Chairman and CEO Michael Strianese will retire as CEO effective at year's end, to be succeeded by current President and COO Christopher Kubasik.

Kubasik joined L-3 in 2015 after serving as President and COO of Lockheed Martin during 2010-12; he had been selected to become CEO of LMT but was dismissed due to an improper relationship with a subordinate.

Strianese has been CEO of L-3 since 2006 and Chairman since 2008, and was part of the company's formation in 1997.