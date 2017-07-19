Rowan wins more drilling work for jack-up rigs

Rowan (RDC +7.1% ) is on the rise after its latest fleet status report revealed new contract awards and extensions for several of its jack-up drilling rigs.

RDC says the Rowan Norway jack-up rig has been hired for 90 days of accommodation work in the U.K. by Repsol Sinopec for an undisclosed dayrate.

Lundin extended the contract in Norway for the Rowan Viking for 180 days with a dayrate of $206K retroactive to April 1.

The Rowan Gorilla V was awarded a contract with Total in the U.K. to start in September for two years at an undisclosed dayrate.

The Gilbert Rowe received an extension until Aug. 31 with Saudi Aramco at a $69K dayrate.

RDC also won contract extensions for two jack-up rigs for work in Trinidad.