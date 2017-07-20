Tech sector tops dotcom era peak

It took 17 years, but the S&P 500 information technology sector has finally recovered from the implosion of the dotcom bubble.

The index closed at 992.29 on Wednesday, smashing through the 988.49 high set on March 27, 2000.

The gradual recovery spanned the rise of social media, the revolution of cloud computing and the invention of smartphones.

