Buy Nike before the window closes - MS

Morgan Stanley analyst Jay Sole upgrades Nike (NYSE:NKE) to Overweight from Equal Weight.

PT goes to $68 from $56. Implied upside 17.7% .

Firm thinks earnings and North America sales growth rates are likely "troughing"; says risk/reward ratio offers 3:1 to the upside.

New products such as Air VaporMax and quicker speed-to-market will reverse recent headwinds.

International business, which represents 53% of sales, remains strong.

Contrast with Needham, who yesterday said future growth is already baked into shares, sees NKE taking a forex hit on sales, margins and EPS. Still, despite a current Hold rating, firm is long-term bullish:

"Given the N. America deceleration in F4Q17 and implied guidance of lower sales in F1Q18, we believe expectations have been appropriately reset. We are projecting N. America sales to grow low-single digits annually going forward as Nike benefits from a growing market for activewear, an uptick in product innovation, more aggressive efforts to engage the consumer directly, and recruiting more female customers. International should outpace domestic, yielding an estimated mid-single digit total sales growth in each of the next few years. We are especially bullish on China given favorable market conditions and strong product acceptance thus far."