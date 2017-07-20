BOJ struggling with inflation targets

The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady overnight, but pushed back the timing for achieving its 2% inflation target to 2020, in a fresh blow to its monetary experiment aimed at sustainably ending deflation.

"Risks to the economy and price outlook are skewed to the downside," the BOJ said in a statement.

Inflation targets have been back pushed back six times since the central bank launched its massive stimulus program in 2013.

