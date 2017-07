Republicans struggling to agree on healthcare legislation to overhaul Obamacare obeyed President Trump's orders to try to swiftly reach a deal but were unable to resolve their differences in a long, late-night meeting.

Adding to the uncertainty, Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The timing of his return to the Senate depends on consultations with his medical team.

