Pfizer nabs European rights to antifungal isavuconazole

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) inks an agreement with Swiss drugmaker Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. securing exclusive commercial rights in Europe to CRESEMBA (isavuconazole), an antifungal drug for the treatment of adults with invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, two serious infections that strike immunocompromised patients.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will have exclusive rights to CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and the UK. It will be responsible for additional product launches, mostly in Europe, through 2018. Its rights do not extend to the Nordic countries. Basilea will remain the holder of the marketing authorization in the EU. Financial terms are not disclosed.

CRESEMBA is being commercialized in the U.S. by Astellas Pharma.

