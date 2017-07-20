More on Philip Morris' Q2

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) reports revenue rose 7% if the impact of the currency swings is backed out in Q2.

European Union revenue down 2.1% to $2.11B.

Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa revenue up 0.7% to $1.675B.

Asia revenue expanded 11.8% to $2.384B.

Latin America & Canada revenue grew 7.3% to $748M.

Cigarette shipment volume slipped 7.5% to 193.5B units.

The brands with the highest cigarette shipment volume growth for the quarter were Philip Morris +42.4% and Chesterfield +17.7%.

The company expects diluted EPS of $4.78 to $4.93 for FY2017.

"Our quarterly results were robust with, as expected, sequential improvement in our volume performance, as well as strong currency-neutral net revenue growth of 7% versus last year," said André Calantzopoulos, Chief Executive Officer.